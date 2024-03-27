Andreeas Binder Makes His Levels Fight League Return in Amsterdam

Share story:

Andreeas ‘Judoka’ Binder makes his Mixed Martial Arts return next month (April) when he takes on local favourite Victor Kuku in Amsterdam.

It’s the Galway’s fighter’s first fight at welterweight since failing to make the weight at lightweight on two occasions with the Professional Fighters League.

The former lightweight champion returns to Levels Fight League, for this bout, where he made his name as he starts his journey again to get back in contention for a shot at championship glory.

Kuku has won 14 from 33 fights, while Binder is currently on eight wins from 10 and a streak of three wins.

Andreeas Binder caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to look ahead to the bout.

#LFL12 takes at Mediahaven, Amsterdam on Sunday, 21st April 2024. The main event will see Dutch champion Melvin van Suijdam defend the welterweight title Mexico’s Leonardo Blasco.

Tickets are available by clicking HERE.