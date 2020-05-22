The Classic Albums Show Episode – 03

The third episode of The Classic Albums Show. A series which will take a deep dive into some of music’s most beloved and profound albums from a variety of genres, featuring hosts Ciaran “Ted” Cronin and Alan Skerritt. This episode focuses on “Born to Run”, the widely acclaimed 3rd studio album from American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. For any comments, questions or suggestions for future episodes contact: [email protected]
