Listen back – Tuesday April 13th 2021

Bad indigestion, healthy breakfasts options, getting rid of a stye on the eye and should you take Vitamin D if already on a multi-vitamin? Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods offers some advice on our Good Health Naturally feature.

Good Health Naturally runs every second Tuesday on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan around 11:30am.

If you have a question you would like Polly to address then get in touch:

Text EVERGREEN plus your question to 53995 or on Whatsapp on 087 0958968