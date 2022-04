Muscle stiffness and persistent foot odour and just two of the topics that Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods tackles this week on Good Health Naturally. Polly also addresses probiotic for children, Easter treats for children who can’t have milk or gluten and Vitamin B6 for stress.

Listen back to Polly on Good Health Naturally with Evergreen Healthfoods from Tuesday 5th April on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan.

#pollyfromevergreenhealthfoods#evergreenhealthfoods#goodhealthnaturally