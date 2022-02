Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods has advice for someone who gets really cold hands or Raynaud’s Syndrome, she offers advice on sinusitis and talks about Lysine for cold sores. Polly also tackles keeping the office environment clear of Covid and gives suggestion for those who get bad migraines if they lie in on a day off.

