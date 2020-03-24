Glorious Galway – Galway 1-9 Kilkenny 0-7 – 2013 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Commentary.

For the next few weeks, Galway Bay FM will be looking back at some of the recent glory days celebrated by the county.

Episode 3 goes back to 2013 and the Tribeswomen finally ending years of hurt by the landing their second ever O’Duffy Cup, and first since 1996.

Ailish O’Reilly struck the all important goal but the county celebrated with Therese Maher as after 17 years, the county’s stalwart signed off her legendary career with the one title that always eluded her.

It was the second part of a historic day for Galway camogie after the intermediates won the Jack McGrath Cup just two hours beforehand.

Relive the seniors’ success with Galway Bay FM’s commentary team of Darren Kelly and Imelda Hobbins.

Scorers – Galway: Niamh McGrath 0-5 (four frees), Ailish O’Reilly 1-0, Noreen Coen 0-2, Emma Kilkelly 0-1, Emer Haverty 0-1.

Scorers – Kilkenny: Shelly Farrell 0-2, Michelle Quilty 0-2 (both frees), Ann Dalton 0-2, Aisling Dunphy 0-1.

Galway: Susan Earner; Therese Manton, Sarah Dervan, Heather Cooney; Sinead Cahalan, Therese Maher, Lorraine Ryan; Niamh Kilkenny, Molly Dunne; Emer Haverty, Niamh McGrath, Emma Kilkelly; Brenda Hanney, Ann Marie Hayes, Ailish O’Reilly.

Subs: Noreen Coen for Dunne (22 mins), Orlaith McGrath for Hanney (60 mins), Tara Kenny for Haverty (60 mins).

Kilkenny: Emma Kavanagh; Mairead Power, Kate McDonald, Jacqui Frisby; Leann Fennelly, Edwina Keane, Elaine Aylward; Claire Phelan, Ann Dalton; Grace Walsh, Aisling Dunphy, Katie Power; Shelly Farrell, Denise Gaule, Aoife Neary.

Subs: Collette Dormer for Phelan (20 mins), Kelly Hamilton for Walsh (40 mins), Michelle Quilty for Neary (46 mins), Miriam Walsh for Gaule (55 mins).

Referee: Ger O’Dowd (Limerick)