LISTEN: Holidaying Pet Owners Warned of Boarding Kennels Crisis

If you are planning a summer get away – have you made plans for your pooch? Pet owners hoping to holiday abroad this year are being warned that they may find it harder to get a boarding pass for their beloved dog or cat than for themselves, due to a shortage of kennel spaces.

So, what’s led to a big demand for such services and how can you make sure your pet doesn’t miss out on their summer getaway?

Leo Haverty Elka Pet Shop, Boarding Kennels Motel & Cattery, Mountbellew joined Keith this morning to discuss the issue.