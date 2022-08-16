Grainne Faller – Are our roads safe?

Grainne Faller – Are our roads safe? Yesterday on Galway Talks Sally-Ann had a discussion with the chairman of the Galway Cycling Campaign group Kevin Jennings on renewed action by the group following last week’s incident which saw cyclist Dr. Ciara Curran knocked from her bike in Salthill by a driver opening a car door.

During that discussion Sally-Ann received the following WhatsApp message to the programme.

“Yesterday I organised a group of concerned volunteers to stand on double yellow lines near where Ciara was knocked off her bike. While we were there, a car drove into us in an attempt to park anyway. I wasn’t going to say anything but actually I have had enough. Galway is completely broken. I want safer streets for my kids”.

That message was sent by Gráinne Faller who was joined by Sally-Ann live this morning.

