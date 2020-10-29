LISTEN: Concerns Over Funeral Attendance Numbers in Loughrea

A Funeral in the town of Loughrea and the numbers who attended caused concern in the area. It was estimated that up to one hundred and thirty people attended the burial. Cllr Moegie Maher articulated the feelings and concerns of the people that contacted him in relation to this burial. The Councillor said it was a clear breach of the level 5 restrictions.

Paud Donovan, the son of Mr Donovan from Gort who was buried in Loughrea explained to Keith Finnegan his version of events and responded to Cllr Maher’s statement and the concerns he expressed.

#GalwayTalks