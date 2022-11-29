Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 29th November 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Cabinet looks set to lift restrictions on salary and variable pay for bankers at lenders bailed out by the state

80m euro for Galway Roscommon ETB and 20m euro for ATU announced by Minister Simon Harris

Galway priest, the chaplain of a drug rehab centre in Knock, talks about their fundraising effort

10am-11am

Tributes paid following the death of the former Retired Bishop of Galway Martin Drennan

Galway local food and craft fair returns this December

Galway homeowner under threat of a CPO if the City Ring Road is eventually realised says his family’s life is in limbo

Garda Slot with Garda Kenneth Boyle

11am-12pm

Phil Coulter to play Galway in December as part of a nationwide tour

Irish Famine Sculptures (The Potato People) Exhibition in Galway

Supermac’s extend their long running sponsorship of Galway GAA for another 5 years

