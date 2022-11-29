Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 29th November 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Cabinet looks set to lift restrictions on salary and variable pay for bankers at lenders bailed out by the state
80m euro for Galway Roscommon ETB and 20m euro for ATU announced by Minister Simon Harris
Galway priest, the chaplain of a drug rehab centre in Knock, talks about their fundraising effort
10am-11am
Tributes paid following the death of the former Retired Bishop of Galway Martin Drennan
Galway local food and craft fair returns this December
Galway homeowner under threat of a CPO if the City Ring Road is eventually realised says his family’s life is in limbo
Garda Slot with Garda Kenneth Boyle
11am-12pm
Phil Coulter to play Galway in December as part of a nationwide tour
Irish Famine Sculptures (The Potato People) Exhibition in Galway
Supermac’s extend their long running sponsorship of Galway GAA for another 5 years
