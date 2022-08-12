Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 12th August 2022)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Galway GP supports calls for review into HSE referrals to UK clinic for children with Gender Identity issues;

Galway Talks listener highlights ambulance delays;

Galway Fire services issue warning re high temperatures and fire;

10am-11am

A week of Pride in Galway;

Athenry Walled Town Day this weekend;

We’ve a vox from the news team regarding change of McCambridges to Musgraves;

City Tribune Headlines;

Return of Irish Record Fairs to Galway;

11am-12pm

Weekend Sports Preview;

Update on patients of Oranmore Orthodontist Dr Anne Hahessy who have been left without critical orthodontic treatment;

Galway Bus for 100th Anniversary of Beal na Bláth;

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan and Sally-Ann Barrett’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM.