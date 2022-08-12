Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 12th August 2022)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Galway GP supports calls for review into HSE referrals to UK clinic for children with Gender Identity issues;
Galway Talks listener highlights ambulance delays;
Galway Fire services issue warning re high temperatures and fire;
10am-11am
A week of Pride in Galway;
Athenry Walled Town Day this weekend;
We’ve a vox from the news team regarding change of McCambridges to Musgraves;
City Tribune Headlines;
Return of Irish Record Fairs to Galway;
11am-12pm
Weekend Sports Preview;
Update on patients of Oranmore Orthodontist Dr Anne Hahessy who have been left without critical orthodontic treatment;
Galway Bus for 100th Anniversary of Beal na Bláth;
