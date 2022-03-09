LISTEN: Fuel Prices in Ireland

The government is due to announce plans to cut excise on fuel from midnight tonight. Ministers will hold an emergency meeting later to sign off on plans that would see a 15 to 20 cent reduction on a litre of petrol and diesel. However, it’s feared any reduction could be cancelled out, as oil prices spiral globally due to the war in Ukraine. The price of petrol and diesel reached 2-euro a litre in many forecourts this week. Irish Independent Finance Editor Charlie Weston and Williamstown Independent Councillor Declan Geraghty joined Sally-Ann this morning to discuss the issue.

9.3.22. Members of the public board Burkes Bus to Galway outside Corrib Oil Petrol Station at Abbey Trinity in Tuam as the LED petrol price display shows prices of 209.9 per litre for diesel and 207.9 per litre for petrol. On Tuesday the prices were 199.9 per litre for both diesel and petrol. Photo Andy Newman. Click HERE for Andy’s website.