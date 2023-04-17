Galway Talks: Free GP Visit Cards

Will the proposed extension of free GP visit cards lead to a waiting list to see your local GP?

That’s the scenario that the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has warned may develop due to the proposed extension of Free GP Visit cards to an additional 500,000 people which the group warns will “overwhelm” the service.

The warning was given at the AGM of the IMO which took place over the weekend.

But the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has played down the warning and has claimed that research suggests that the changes would result in an extra three to five patients a week for each GP.

So what does this mean for patients?

Sally-Ann Barrett caught up with Dr Martin Daly, Ballygar GP and Former IMO president to find out more.

