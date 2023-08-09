Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 9th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Locals rail against protest at Portumna library over LGBT+ books

Lambs Week 2023 sailing event gets underway in Galway tomorrow

Ireland tops EU table for swift transition to remote work

Minister Harris announces new farming apprenticeships are open for applications

10am-11am

Student housing to be used for refugees if empty for year

Motoring Slot

Chambers Ireland calls for focus on future-proofing in budget

Minimum wage employees are often in lower quality jobs – ESRI

Job Spot

11am-12pm

Galway Deputy condemns youth attacks in Tuam

Major Art exhibition being shown in Roundstone

Dublin Horse Show gets underway in the RDS

Whistling in the Dark is a major new exhibition of photography, collage, film, print and sound work by artist Ruby Wallis

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM