Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 7th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Roscommon-Galway Deputy raises concern over delay in Additional Needs Payments
Ahead of the visit of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar on Friday we hear from the President of the University of Galway
Galway homecare worker reacts to extra general employment permits and discusses challenges now facing the sector
10am-11am
Households urged to stay warm and well this winter as energy expert advises on how best to ‘Reduce Your Use’
New charity launched in memory of Tuam woman who died of Metastatic Breast Cancer
Jobs Spot with Patricia Hynes
11am-12pm
Cabinet signs off on Elective Hospital for Galway and other measures for the health sector
Significant funding for three Galway-based LGBTI+ groups and projects
Dr. Brian Delgado – ASK THE DENTIST
Galway writer brings out poetry book in aid of Safe Home Ireland
