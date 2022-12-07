Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 7th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Roscommon-Galway Deputy raises concern over delay in Additional Needs Payments

Ahead of the visit of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar on Friday we hear from the President of the University of Galway

Galway homecare worker reacts to extra general employment permits and discusses challenges now facing the sector

10am-11am

Households urged to stay warm and well this winter as energy expert advises on how best to ‘Reduce Your Use’

New charity launched in memory of Tuam woman who died of Metastatic Breast Cancer

Jobs Spot with Patricia Hynes

11am-12pm

Cabinet signs off on Elective Hospital for Galway and other measures for the health sector

Significant funding for three Galway-based LGBTI+ groups and projects

Dr. Brian Delgado – ASK THE DENTIST

Galway writer brings out poetry book in aid of Safe Home Ireland

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM