Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 6th September 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
School transport woes largely to blame on parents choosing past their second-choice school according to Galway Deputy
IFA Presidential candidate led a delegation in protest yesterday over the delay in payments to farmers
Galway woman tells her remarkable story from cancer diagnosis to business venture
Athenry Road closure possible resolutions explored locally
10am-11am
Irish Heart Attack Audit 2021 and the Irish Heart Attack Audit 2021 Summary Report launched
Motoring Slot
Speed limits set to be reduced under Govt plans
Galway Samaritans appeal for volunteers at open meeting next week
11am-12pm
Financial Advice With Dave McCarthy, McCarthy & Associates Woodquay
Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of creativity and imagination as the 27th annual Baboró festival approaches!
Colohan Co-headlines a show in Galway City on Sunday
