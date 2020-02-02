Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan – Tuesday 31st March 2020

This morning, Keith spoke to the HSE National lead for healthcare associated infection Professor Martin Cormican who answered a number of listener queries about the corona virus

Sister Collette of the Poor Claire’s in Nuns Island spoke of how people can find some comfort in isolation during this time ;

Galway native Professor Máire Connolly, who formerly worked with the World Health Organisation gave us her unique insight into the current pandemic;

There’s advice from the Money Advice & Budgeting Service, health tips from Polly at Evergreen and much more.

