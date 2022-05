On the show today how is the strike action by medical scientists impacting patients in Galway? CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group has the latest.

As tensions rise over the proposed route corridor for the Athlone Galway Greenway, we hear from farmers in Kilcolgan whose lands are set to be severely impacted.

Gerry Murphy talks all things motoring and we hear from Dr Maeve O’ Rourke on the new publication REDRESS: Ireland’s Institutions and Transitional Justice.