Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 18th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
TDs begin to tighten security following incident in Gort where bags of cow dung were thrown at two local politicians
Athenry family speak on dramatic reunion with dog stolen two years ago
Long COVID patient education programme in Galway University Hospitals wins National Healthcare Award
10am-11am
We hear from a local community employment supervisor as TDs claim that their pay demand is finally recognised
Public consultation on BusConnects project in Galway City
IdeasLab at University of Galway announces CreateHer Advisory Board
Job Spot
11am-12pm
Galway City Council Civic Reception to celebrate the life achievements of Damian Browne
Duggan Park Development Project suspended by local activist following meeting with the Galway GAA County Board
Global mindset coach Declan O’Donoghue personal development seminar in the Clayton Hotel, Galway next week
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM