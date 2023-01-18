Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday, 18th January 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

TDs begin to tighten security following incident in Gort where bags of cow dung were thrown at two local politicians

Athenry family speak on dramatic reunion with dog stolen two years ago

Long COVID patient education programme in Galway University Hospitals wins National Healthcare Award

10am-11am

We hear from a local community employment supervisor as TDs claim that their pay demand is finally recognised

Public consultation on BusConnects project in Galway City

IdeasLab at University of Galway announces CreateHer Advisory Board

Job Spot

11am-12pm

Galway City Council Civic Reception to celebrate the life achievements of Damian Browne

Duggan Park Development Project suspended by local activist following meeting with the Galway GAA County Board

Global mindset coach Declan O’Donoghue personal development seminar in the Clayton Hotel, Galway next week

