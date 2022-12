On today’s show:

9am-10am

We hear from the Corandulla man whose flock of birds were stolen last week

Galway vintners chair says hundreds of rural pubs are facing closure sue to exclusion from the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme

IFA call on Minister to ensure all Acres applicants are included in the scheme for 2023

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM