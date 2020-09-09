Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Wednesday 8th September 2020)

Today on the show, we heard from Anna, who along with her two young children who have Autism, is living in fear due to anti social behaviour in an estate in the East of Galway city.

Dave Coen of the Bridge Bar, Tuam and Tom McDonagh of the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland debated the prospects of pubs reopening on the 21st of September;

The Director of Public Health, Galway Dr Breda Smyth spoke to Keith about the latest number of Coronavirus cases in the region

And Galway GAA Chairman Pat Kearney addressed the concerns of a Galway Talks listener about the celebrations of underage players following a weekend win.

To get in touch, email us at [email protected]