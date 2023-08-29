Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 29th August 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
PBP clarify remarks on Bish school planning situation
Three quarters of Ireland’s workforce has experienced discrimination
Call for overhaul of school transport scheme
Works have started to widen junction at Roscam
10am-11am
EPA deletes ‘eat less meat’ tweet following IFA objection
Cyclists urge caution as children return to school
Air traffic control: UK flight chaos to continue for days after fault
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
Four nuns celebrate 100 years at nursing home in Shantalla
𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐡 ‘𝟐𝟑
Oranmore based artist’s first solo exhibition looks at the beauty and richness of our heritage
ANNE GILDEA HOW TO GET THE MENOPAUSE & ENJOY IT TOUR 2023/24
‘Exceedingly rare’ super blue moon to be visible over Irish skies tonight
