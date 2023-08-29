Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 29th August 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

PBP clarify remarks on Bish school planning situation  

Three quarters of Ireland’s workforce has experienced discrimination 

Call for overhaul of school transport scheme 

Works have started to widen junction at Roscam 

10am-11am

EPA deletes ‘eat less meat’ tweet following IFA objection 

Cyclists urge caution as children return to school 

Air traffic control: UK flight chaos to continue for days after fault 

Garda Slot

11am-12pm

Four nuns celebrate 100 years at nursing home in Shantalla  

𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐡 ‘𝟐𝟑  

Oranmore based artist’s first solo exhibition looks at the beauty and richness of our heritage

ANNE GILDEA HOW TO GET THE MENOPAUSE & ENJOY IT TOUR 2023/24  

‘Exceedingly rare’ super blue moon to be visible over Irish skies tonight 

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM

