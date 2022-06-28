Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Tuesday 28th June 2022

Today on the show:

New research by NUI Galway has found that cost of purpose-built student accommodation is proving to be a barrier to full participation in third level from prospective students. The development of high cost, private, tax relief driven, investor-led PBSA is driving higher rents and lowering space and accommodation standards. This research was conducted Áine Dillon, BCL Law Student, and Professor Padraic Kenna at the Centre for Housing Law, Rights and Policy, NUI Galway over the past year. Professor Padraic Kenna spoke to Keith this morning.

Overnight rain and thunderstorms have brought localised flooding to parts of the west. Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Galway, Mayo and Kerry which remains in place until 10 this morning. But after these heavy spells of rain, it’s feared overhanging trees could become a danger and if there’s an incident- who exactly is responsible? Cllr Declan Geraghty of Williamstown joined Keith to discuss this issue.

Four principal cardiology centres in Dublin, Cork and Galway, supported by a network of satellite hospitals, are to be recommended by the National Review of Specialist Cardiac Services. A confidential report by the review team to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly names Cork University Hospital (CUH); University Hospital Galway (UHG), the Mater Misericordia University Hospital (MMUH) and St James’s Hospital as the sites for the main centres. Services would be strengthened at five other hospitals, including in Waterford where a long-running campaign has agitated for an upgrade in cardiac care. What does this proposed plan mean for the region? Denis Naughten Independent TD for Roscommon Galway spoke to Keith this morning.