Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 21st March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Planning permission granted for state of the arts sporting facility in Oranmore
We hear from a Kinvara mother whose teenage daughter is currently on her descent from Everest Base Camp
Closing date for the Mayoral Awards is this Friday
MUSIC FOR GALWAY and Irish Baroque Orchestra present BACH St. Matthew’s Passion
10am-11am
Sinn Féin looks to table new motion on eviction ban before measure expires at end of month
Launch of Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination Network
Escape Boats give their account on the army personnel tank which was parked at Galway Port yesterday
Garda Slot
11am-12pm
The Raines launch their album Reverie
Polly from Evergreen
Music Network Presents Grammy nominated violist, Multi award winning violinist and rising star cellist in Clifden
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM