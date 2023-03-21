Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Tuesday, 21st March 2023 9am-12pm)

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Planning permission granted for state of the arts sporting facility in Oranmore  

We hear from a Kinvara mother whose teenage daughter is currently on her descent from Everest Base Camp 

Closing date for the Mayoral Awards is this Friday 

MUSIC FOR GALWAY and Irish Baroque Orchestra present BACH St. Matthew’s Passion 

10am-11am

Sinn Féin looks to table new motion on eviction ban before measure expires at end of month 

Launch of Galway Communities Against Racism and Discrimination Network 

Escape Boats give their account on the army personnel tank which was parked at Galway Port yesterday 

Garda Slot 

11am-12pm

The Raines launch their album Reverie  

Polly from Evergreen

Music Network Presents Grammy nominated violist, Multi award winning violinist and rising star cellist in Clifden 

