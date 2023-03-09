Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 9th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) and Lay Catholic Group (LCG) call for Fr Tony Flannery to be restored to Ministry
“New Survey Highlights the Urgent Need to Tackle Drink Spiking in Ireland”
Misleór on Screen: Film and TV industry event for members of the travelling community
10am-11am
Minister for Older People says political campaign in Loughrea could jeopardise St Brendan’s unit
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Loughrea Concerned Citizens respond to the Minister
IKA highlights link between Heart Health and Kidney Health to mark
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Cancer patients’ attendance at Emergency Departments reduced due to new National Acute Oncology Nursing Service
Celebration Ireland comes to the Town Hall Theatre, Galway on Thursday March 23rd and Friday March 24th
Cuirt 2023 Festival Programme was launched in Galway City last night
