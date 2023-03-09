Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 9th March 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) and Lay Catholic Group (LCG) call for Fr Tony Flannery to be restored to Ministry

“New Survey Highlights the Urgent Need to Tackle Drink Spiking in Ireland”

Misleór on Screen: Film and TV industry event for members of the travelling community

10am-11am

Minister for Older People says political campaign in Loughrea could jeopardise St Brendan’s unit

Connacht Tribune Headlines

Loughrea Concerned Citizens respond to the Minister

IKA highlights link between Heart Health and Kidney Health to mark

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Cancer patients’ attendance at Emergency Departments reduced due to new National Acute Oncology Nursing Service

Celebration Ireland comes to the Town Hall Theatre, Galway on Thursday March 23rd and Friday March 24th

Cuirt 2023 Festival Programme was launched in Galway City last night

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM