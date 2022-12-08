Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 8th December 2022 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

‘Flunited’ campaign seeks to increase number of children availing of the flu vaccine as cases surge in the U-14’s

Galway-based author publishes maiden book on her traumatic life experiences of loss and grief

3.3m euro investment in community centres across County Galway

Roundstone company are holding a novelty Christmas themed fundraiser to raise money for a local children’s cancer charity

10am-11am

We hear from the Minister with responsibility on the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme

Civil war centenary commemoration to Liam Mellows takes place in Galway this weekend

Saolta University Health Care Group welcomes announcement of elective hospital for the West

Connacht Tribune Headlines with Dave O’Connell

Ryanair will be announcing their summer schedule and growth for Knock Airport this morning

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot with Anne McKeown

Galway man launches new book celebrating the bi-centenary of Mountbellew’s parish church

Galway psychiatrist tells us about the Talking Depression campaign with advice on how to cope with severe forms of the mental illness

‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM