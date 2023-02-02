Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 2nd February 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:
9am-10am
Ring road case is a defining moment for national transport policy according to professor of engineering
Galway Deputy says small rural businesses are discriminated against by the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme
Lawrencetown and Woodford honoured at National Pride of Place Awards
10am-11am
Galway TD reacts to Environment Minister quashing hopes of the Galway City Ring Road project
Serious exam concerns must be urgently addressed according to the ASTI
Aer Lingus announce new route from IWAK to London Heathrow replacing Gatwick service
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Galway business is announced as winner of Google’s You’re the Business Competition
Galway Triathlon Club to host new members evening
