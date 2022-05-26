Galway Talks With Keith Finnegan Thursday 26th May 2022

On the show today:

The EPA gives the latest advice as new figures reveal Connaught is one of the areas highlighted as being at increased risk from radon.

A Galway B and B Owner is calling for urgent action to address the spiralling costs of car rental for tourists visiting the region.

Dunmore man John Kilgarrif spoke to us live from Texas where he is a teacher to give his reaction to the shooting at Robb Elementary school which left 21 dead.

8 gymnasts from Renmore Gymnastics Club have been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming Trampoline and Tumbling European Championships in Rimini Italy 1-5 June. We hear from Molly Nightingale, a teacher at Merlin College in Doughiska as she prepares to compete at this major competition.

Plus all your gardening questions answered with Anne McKeown.