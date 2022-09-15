Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan Thursday 15th September 2022

COPE Galway Warns “Budget 2023 needs to be effective, whatever about being early.”  

Galway City Councillor Says Funds For Development of New Cappagh Aquatic Centre Should Be Diverted to Enhance Leisureland 

9-10am

Gort Councillor Calls On HSE To Make Two Vacant Units in the Town Available for Housing 

Homeowners In Ballinderreen Urge Project Team to Incorporate Existing Cycleway into Proposed Corridor for Athlone to Galway Greenway 

Holistic Therapist Day for Galway 

10-11am

Gardening Advice with Ann McKeown

Sr Kathleen M Murphy  Speaks About Her New Book The Splendour of Caring

Fall Right Into Place- Claregalway Castle to Host Music Festival This Weekend 

11-12pm

