Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 22nd November 2021)

On today’s show:
RTE broadcaster Marty Morrissey was in studio to chat about his career and his new book;
Supermacs Managing Director Pat McDonagh spoke about the difficulty of hiring new staff in the world’s current climate;
Senator Pauline O’Reilly discusses the future of plastic bottles and aluminium cans;
Aodhan Fitzgerald tells us about the Marine Institute’s new vessel – The Tom Crean – which was launched in Spain.
All this and more.
Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan broadcasts every weekday morning from 9pm on Galway Bay FM.