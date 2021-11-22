Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Monday, 22nd November 2021)

On today’s show:

RTE broadcaster Marty Morrissey was in studio to chat about his career and his new book;

Supermacs Managing Director Pat McDonagh spoke about the difficulty of hiring new staff in the world’s current climate;

Senator Pauline O’Reilly discusses the future of plastic bottles and aluminium cans;

Aodhan Fitzgerald tells us about the Marine Institute’s new vessel – The Tom Crean – which was launched in Spain.

