On the show today:

Galway IFA Responds To 25% Emissions Deal

Galway Gardai Issue Warning on West Side Scam

Wetherspoons Look To Move Into Galway

Driving An Electric Car in Galway- A Listener Gives Her Take

Headford Listener Flags Online Payment Problems With Motor Tax Office

Our Weekend Sports Preview

And Lockdown Landscapes- the Story of the Kieran Tobin Exhibition in Oughterard