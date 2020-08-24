Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan 24th August 2020

Today on the show Keith spoke about the Clifden “Golfgate” incident with Noel Grealish and his involvement with the situation, he spoke with Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughton on the 3 million euro investment in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in Galway, publican Matthew Hughes and CEO of the VFI Padraic Cribbin on the reopening of the pubs situation and much more. To get in touch email us at [email protected]

