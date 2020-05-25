Galway Club Football Team of the 60s announced

The Galway Bay FM search for the best club football team of the 1960s has been announced. Ollie Turner has been speaking to Jim Carney about the 15 players chosen and those that got an honourable mention…

Club Football Team of the 60s

1. Johnny Geraghty (Mountbellew & Fr Griffins)

2. Christy Cunningham (Fr Griffins)

3. Noel Tierney (Milltown)

4. Andy O’Connor (Dunmore)

5. Colie McDonagh (Fr Griffins)

6. Sean Meade (Ballinasloe)

7. John Donnellan (Dunmore)

8. Enda Colleran (Mountbellew)

9. Pat Donnellan (Dunmore)

10. Mattie McDonagh (Ballygar)

11. John Keenan (Dunmore)

12. Seamus Leydon (Dunmore)

13. Tommy Keenan (Dunmore)

14. Sean Purcell (Tuam Stars)

15. Christy Tyrrell (Mountbellew)

Subs: Bosco McDermott (Dunmore), Jimmy Mannion (Dunmore), John Glavey (Dunmore), Tommy Brennan (Milltown), Mick Keane (Mountbellew), Cyril Dunne (Ballinasloe), Frank Canavan (Corofin), Jimmy Glynn (Corofin), Mick Reynolds (Tuam Stars), Mick Garrett (Tuam Stars)