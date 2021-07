print

Listen Back Tue 20th July 2021

This week Polly from Evergreen Healthfoods offers advice for someone with a Fatty Liver and talks about Burdock Root and it’s uses. Polly also explains what N.A.C is and it’s use in treating Covid. Taking vitamin K2 to make Vitamin D more effective and do vitamins lose their effectiveness with long term use are also topics that Polly discusses with Keith on Galway Talks. Listen Back below to Good Health Naturally in association with Evergreen Healthfoods.