Win with Salthill National 5-a-sides: The fives are back and this week on The Live Wire you could win a whole host of goodies thanks to this year’s Salthill National 5-a-side Tournament. There’s genuinely something for everyone! June 3rd and 4th – Action starts early in the morning and runs all afternoon into the evening, events include the Men’s tournament, U13 boys and U13 girls tournaments. There’s hundreds of matches, two days of fast-paced football. If that not to your taste then drop into the Food Village, vendors including The Dough Bros, Ember, Ground & Co, Mr Waffle, Alainn & Pratai. There’s also Wellness classes running, Yoga, Pilates, and exercise and live music! So, fun for the whole family, and it’s free.

The famous Salthill National 5-a-side tournament is making a comeback on June 3rd and 4th 2023 in the Salthill Park. The tournament initially ran for 40 years from 1977 onwards but has not been played since 2016. The event is now practically sold out across the three tournaments with 64 men’s teams, a boy’s u13 tournament with 16 teams and a girl’s u13 tournament also with 16 teams.

The Health and Wellbeing focused weekend has teamed up with Croí as their charity partner for the event. In addition to the 3 tournaments outlined there will be: Outdoor gym classes with Ruairdhri McTiernan Fitness and The Train Station Gym, Outdoor Yoga classes with Yoga Mara; and pilates classes with MH Pilates. There will also be live music on both days in the bandstand with Harry Mulholland and Gerry Hansberry.

Croí will have a presence on-site all weekend and will be offering free blood pressure check-ups throughout the weekend. They currently are running a large raffle to win a new Volvo XC40, and this fantastic prize will be on show in the Salthill Park.

The expanded food village is a significant new feature of this year’s Salthill Fives. Some of Galway’s best known and delicious food offerings will be on-site for the weekend, including Handsome Burger, Ember Firehouse, Pratai, Space Cowboys, Alainn, Ground & Co. and Mr. Waffle.

There will also be other family friendly events including facepainting and children’s entertainment. Xavi Vasquez from the XVAcademy will be running free football training courses over the weekend and it is open to kids of all ages and standards.

The sponsors for the event include:

Main Sponsor – Ground and Co/Tribe Hospitality

Pitch A Sponsor – Bar Seven

Pitch B Sponsor – Seapoint Leisure

Pitch C Sponsor – Blackrock Cottage

Underage Boys Tournament Sponsor – The Dough Bros

Underage Girls Tournament Sponsor – Curry’s Funpark

Bandstand Sponsor – Applegreen

Local Hero Sponsors – Over 30 in total.

Pete Kelly, Chairman of Salthill Devon FC

“The Salthill Fives became an institution over the forty years that Salthill Devon promoted the event, and it was something of a sad day when the club decided bring down the curtain on one of Galway’s best loved sporting events.

“But, we are back! Salthill Devon is bringing back the Salthill Fives! It will be, same weekend, same location, but with a new energy, new sponsors and a new image. What a weekend it promises to be! Salthill Park will be awash with colour and the Village will be booming: welcome back everybody!”

Kevin Nugent, Owner of Ground and Co. (Main Tournament Sponsor)

“Ground & Co Salthill is delighted to be supporting the Salthill Fives as it returns after seven years. The Salthill Fives is a childhood memory for most Galwegians and we are excited to see it return and be part of the tournament. We are extremely proud to be able sponsor the Fives, being part of our local community is a big part of our ethos and we are delighted with this partnership. Ground & Co Salthill is part of Tribe Hospitality Group which owns Mr.Waffle, Delight Renmore & NUIG, Saol Cafe NUIG, and Ground & Co Salthill, Knocknacarra, Oranmore and opening in Barna village in April 2023.”

Annie Costello, Croí Head of Patient & Community Engagement:

“Croí, are delighted to be part of the 2023 Salthill 5’s, a favourite Galway summer sporting and community event. Croí’s mission is to prevent heart disease and stroke and save lives. Having Croí cardiovascular nurse specialists in attendance will give the community the opportunity to hear more about the significant and silent, risk factors that contribute to heart disease and stroke. Knowing your numbers, maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels, taking regular exercise, and having a healthy weight are all linked to a healthy heart and to reducing your risk of a serious cardiac or stroke event. However, many people are unaware of their risk and the simple steps that can be taken to reduce it. The good news is that 80% of heart disease and stroke is preventable by making small lifestyle changes and a simple blood pressure check could save your life! So if you want to learn more about how to live a longer healthier life come and see the Croí Team at this years Salthill.



