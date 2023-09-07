Ours To Protect with John Morley (EP 14)

Ours to Protect is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.

Today on ‘Ours To Protect’ John Morley talks about the need to encourage more cycling around Galway City with Paul O’Donnell of An Mheitheal Rothar.

Here’s a few websites if you want to know more!

An Mheitheal Rothar https://bikeworkshops.ie/

HSE https://www.hse.ie/eng/about/who/healthbusinessservices/national-health-sustainability-office/sustainable-transport/sustainable-and-active-travel-walking-and-cycling/

Biking.ie https://www.biking.ie/sustainability]

For more info go over to galwaybayfm.ie, click on Our to Protect image on home page. You could try out the 'Ecological Footprint' calculator and you can take a quick survey.

