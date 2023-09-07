7 September 2023

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 7th September 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

Rate increase coming down the line for Galway businesses 

Early Childcare Sector to begin withdrawing services across Galway at the end of the month  

New measures urged to fight invasive species  

Call for blood donors in Galway as fine weather and back to school hits banks 

10am-11am

Huge sadness after teen dies in North Galway following tractor fall

Galway school on a mission to identify past pupils 

Connacht Tribune Headlines 

Farmers to be paid for carbon removal by early 2026 as EU vote passed  

Galway Volunteer Centre invites public to nominate volunteers for national award 

11am-12pm

Gardening Slot

Ours To Protect with John Morley

Jackson’s Galway Bay Swim for AsIAm

