7 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Thursday, 7th September 2023 9am-12pm)
On today’s show:
9am-10am
Rate increase coming down the line for Galway businesses
Early Childcare Sector to begin withdrawing services across Galway at the end of the month
New measures urged to fight invasive species
Call for blood donors in Galway as fine weather and back to school hits banks
10am-11am
Huge sadness after teen dies in North Galway following tractor fall
Galway school on a mission to identify past pupils
Connacht Tribune Headlines
Farmers to be paid for carbon removal by early 2026 as EU vote passed
Galway Volunteer Centre invites public to nominate volunteers for national award
11am-12pm
Gardening Slot
Ours To Protect with John Morley
Jackson’s Galway Bay Swim for AsIAm
‘Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan’ broadcasts every weekday morning from 9am on Galway Bay FM