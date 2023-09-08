8 September 2023

Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 8th September 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We reminisce on the past in Menlo with some of the local characters  

A local woman overcomes enormous grief and gives back to the community  

We hear from a family who are involved in a local monthly meet and museum  

10am-11am

Local award-winning photographer Neil Warner joins us  

We hear from local community groups and charities in the locality  

We get live music from Gerry Hanley  

11am-12pm

We look at GAA in Menlo 

An Ghaeilge i Mionlach  

We finish the day with three local legends living in the area 

