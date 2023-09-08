Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan (Friday, 8th September 2023 9am-12pm)

On today’s show:

9am-10am

We reminisce on the past in Menlo with some of the local characters

A local woman overcomes enormous grief and gives back to the community

We hear from a family who are involved in a local monthly meet and museum

10am-11am

Local award-winning photographer Neil Warner joins us

We hear from local community groups and charities in the locality

We get live music from Gerry Hanley

11am-12pm

We look at GAA in Menlo

An Ghaeilge i Mionlach

We finish the day with three local legends living in the area

