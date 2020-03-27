What’s On The Telly?

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Well look no further because we have selected some of the best bits on the telly over the next 3 days.

TONIGHT

RTE ONE – Fleadh Cheoil – 8:30pm

John Creedon and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh meet the Mulcahy family and also take a visit to the Fleadh Cheoil Summer School, Scoil Éigse.

RTE TWO – Secret Life of Owls – 8:35pm

Ever wondered what Owls got up to? Well fear not because this documentary has got you covered. In rural Essex, a former First World War airfield has been left abandoned for over 100 years. Home to all five of Britain’s species of owl. Among them, lives a remarkable barn owl called Missing claw, and two of the cutest little owls, Geronimo and Flo. A team of cameramen follow their progress during winter, spring and summer.

RTE ONE – The Late Late Show – 9:35pm

Miriam O’Callaghan will step in tonight to present The Late Late show as Ryan Tubridy stays away from production due to a persistent cough. Miriam pays tribute to the men and women of Ireland’s National Frontline Services, who have been bravely leading the fight to slow down and treat the spread of Coronavirus. Mrs Brown’s Boys stars Brendan O’Carroll and wife Jennifer Gibney talk via Skype from Florida, and comedian Dara O Briain joins the show from London. Also, Hozier launches an emergency on-air appeal for the ISPCC who are experiencing an upsurge in calls to Childline and gives a live performance.

Virgin Media – Cobra – 10:00pm

Action packed thriller, staring Sylvester Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen and Brian Thompson.

RTE TWO – Other Voices – 11:45PM

In the beautiful St James’s church Dingle, alternative rock band Editors make their Other Voices debut playing stripped-down acoustic versions of songs from their set-list. Rapper Jafaris, Australian singer Angie McMahon and vocalist Anna Mieke also perform.

SATURDAY

RTE ONE – Monsters University – 6:35pm

For all the kiddies big and small, Pixar has got you covered. Get the popcorn and chocolate out for this one. Monsters Mike Wazowski and James P Sullivan, aka Sulley, attend university to learn how to be scary, but their rivalry gets them both kicked off the course. The duo must learn how to work together if they are to fulfill their dreams of terrifying children.

TG4 – Take It To The Limit – 7:15pm

Johnny Brady, Simon Casey, Nigel Connell and The Sheerin Family Band come together to pay homage to one of the greatest bands ever……..The Eagles.

RTE TWO – Animals with Cameras – 7:30pm

If you like David Attenborough then this is the show for you. Gordon Buchanan and a team of scientists learn about various species through the use of animal bodycams. In Namibia, they help conservationist Marlice van Vuuren find out whether the three orphaned cheetahs she has raised have developed the skills needed to hunt for themselves in the wild, cameras give a look into revealing how the cats choose their prey. On Kanowna Island off the south coast of Australia, Gordon discovers how the fur seal population manages to thrive and hunt in the surrounding shark-infested waters, and in South Africa, we get an insight into the lives of wild baboons.

RTE ONE – Daniel & Majella’s US Road Trip – 8:30pm

On the last leg of their journey, the couple join a yoga class at Mount Rushmore, visit South Dakota’s only Irish gift store and take a trip to Deadwood.

RTE ONE – All Round To Mrs Brown’s Boys – 10:00pm

In the second episode of the series, Agnes and the family are joined on the show by comedian and actor Lee Mack, actress and star of Silent Witness Emilia Fox and her mother, actress Joanna David. Plus, a musical performance from the legendary singer-songwriter, Billy Ocean.

RTE ONE – The Tommy Tiernan Show – 10:55pm

The funny man is back again for another entertaining episode of the improvised chat show. Neither he or the crowd has a clue of who the guests are. This is always great!

SUNDAY

RTE ONE – Pat Shortt’s Music From D’Telly – 12:10am

Pat introduces footage of musical performances at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, as well Sinead O’Connor, Philip Lynott, and U2’s 1985 homecoming concert at Croke Park.

TG4 – Cuimhní Órga Spóirt – 1:00pm

Another chance to see Galway v Kilkenny in the 2012 All-Ireland Hurling Final.

RTE ONE – Wild South Africa – 4:10pm

If you like wild life, big cats and insect – eating pangolin then you’ll like this.

RTE ONE – Raised By The Village – 6:30pm

Two teenagers causing concerns for their parents are sent to work on farms outside Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, in the hope that the rural lifestyle will help them get back on track.

RTE ONE – Room To Improve – 9:30pm

Architect Dermot Bannon and garden designer Diarmuid Gavin combine forces to create a dream home and garden for a couple in Athgarvan, Co Kildare.

