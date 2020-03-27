Radio Schedule

Saturday

9am to 12 midday The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes, your weekend edition of all that’s best in Irish Country Music 12 midday to 2pm.

The Feelgood Factor with Marc Roberts, Marc’s handpicked hits from yesteryear mixed in with some of the big songs of today 2pm to 6pm.

The Saturday Show with Donal Mahon, classic hits, charts and the latest sports news 6pm to 9pm.

Saturday Nite 80’s, Doc the King of the 80’s plays the best from this unforgettable decade 9pm to 10pm.

Seamus O Fartharta..Cómhra agus Caint mixed in with today’s best tunes 10pm to 12 midnight.

Amplified with Garry Kelly, our weekly look at best of today’s Irish artists new and old.

Sunday

Sunday 7am to 9am The Half Door with Kevin Rohan..trad music featuring the best of local and national players.

9am to 12 midday..Jimmy Higgins Jukebox..exactly what it says on the tin..a jukebox playing music from the 60/70’s and big band sounds.

12 midday to 3pm The Feelgood Factor with Marc Roberts, Marc’s handpicked hits from yesteryear mixed in with some of the big songs of today.

3pm to 6pm Sunday Sport with Garry Kelly..classic hits, charts and the latest sports news.

8pm to 10pm ..Late Night Country with Marc Roberts..the very best in American Country Music.