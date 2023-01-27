An bhfuil to réidh?

Our new Irish language feature on Mollie in the Morning has just launched! Listen in to Clár sa Charr every Friday morning which will give you the chance to use and improve your ‘cúpla focail’.

Clár sa Charr is a short conversation of a parent and child that takes place in the car on the way to school.

Here’s what happened on Mollie in the Morning with Fiona and Séan.

Clár 1 – Foclóir

Táim réidh don bhóthar anois – I’m ready to go now / I’m ready for road

Chun na firinne a rá – to tell you the truth

Is cuimhin liom cuid de na carachtair – I remember a few of the characters

Lán le fuinneamh agus beocht – full of beans / full of life / full of energy

Bleachtairí – detectives

Daoine scanrúil – Scary people or baddies

Ligeann siad orthu – they pretend

Daoine gléasta suas – people dressed up / people in disguise

Tá sé nach mór dearmadta agam – I’ve almost forgotten it

Más buan mo chuimhne – If I remember correctly

Na príomhcharachtair – the main characters

Tá sé an-greannmhar – he’s very funny

Ag caitheamh geasa draíochta – casting magic spells

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.