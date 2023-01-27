An bhfuil to réidh?
Our new Irish language feature on Mollie in the Morning has just launched! Listen in to Clár sa Charr every Friday morning which will give you the chance to use and improve your ‘cúpla focail’.
Clár sa Charr is a short conversation of a parent and child that takes place in the car on the way to school.
Here’s what happened on Mollie in the Morning with Fiona and Séan.
Clár 1 – Foclóir
Táim réidh don bhóthar anois – I’m ready to go now / I’m ready for road
Chun na firinne a rá – to tell you the truth
Is cuimhin liom cuid de na carachtair – I remember a few of the characters
Lán le fuinneamh agus beocht – full of beans / full of life / full of energy
Bleachtairí – detectives
Daoine scanrúil – Scary people or baddies
Ligeann siad orthu – they pretend
Daoine gléasta suas – people dressed up / people in disguise
Tá sé nach mór dearmadta agam – I’ve almost forgotten it
Más buan mo chuimhne – If I remember correctly
Na príomhcharachtair – the main characters
Tá sé an-greannmhar – he’s very funny
Ag caitheamh geasa draíochta – casting magic spells
Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.
Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.