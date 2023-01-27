Clár Sa Charr

Our new Irish language feature on Mollie in the Morning has just launched! Listen in to Clár sa Charr every Friday morning which will give you the chance to use and improve your ‘cúpla focail’.

Clár sa Charr is a short conversation of a parent and child that takes place in the car on the way to school.

Clár 1 – Foclóir 

Táim réidh don bhóthar anois – I’m ready to go now / I’m ready for road 

Chun na firinne a rá – to tell you the truth 

Is cuimhin liom cuid de na carachtair – I remember a few of the characters 

Lán le fuinneamh agus beocht – full of beans / full of life / full of energy 

Bleachtairí – detectives 

Daoine scanrúil – Scary people or baddies 

Ligeann siad orthu – they pretend  

Daoine gléasta suas  – people dressed up / people in disguise 

Tá sé nach mór dearmadta agam – I’ve almost forgotten it 

Más buan mo chuimhne – If I remember correctly 

Na príomhcharachtair – the main characters  

Tá sé an-greannmhar – he’s very funny 

Ag caitheamh geasa draíochta – casting magic spells 

 

Funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee.

Árna Mhaoiniú ag Údarás Craolacháin na hÉireann leis an Táille Ceadúnais Teilifíse.

