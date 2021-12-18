Walk-in clinics to take place at Ballybrit up until Christmas Eve

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Daily walk-in clinics will be held at the Ballybrit Vaccination centre today and up until Christmas Eve.

Most of the clinics will be for booster vaccines, though first and second doses will also be offered on some days.

There’ll also be scheduled appointments taking place during that time, but there will be a seperate priority queue for people with scheduled appointments.

The Saolta Hospital Group says it’s difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive for walk-in clinics and people may have to queue.

For those seeking a booster vaccine, three months must have passed since their second dose.

Today and tomorrow, between 8.30am and 2pm, the walk in booster clinics will be for people aged 50 to 59.

The vaccination centre will be open at various times over the next week right up until Christmas Eve.

