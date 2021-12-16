Walk-in clinics to take place at Ballybrit from tomorrow until Christmas Eve

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Daily walk-in clinics will be held at the Ballybrit Vaccination Centre from tomorrow until Christmas Eve.

Most of the clinics will be for booster vaccines, though first and second doses will also be offered on some days.

The vaccination centre at Ballybrit will be holding walk-in clinics from tomorrow morning right up until the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

There’ll also be scheduled appointments taking place during that time, but there will be a separate priority queue for people with scheduled appointments.

The Saolta Hospital Group says it’s difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive for walk-in clinics and people may have to queue.

For those seeking booster vaccines, three months must have passed since their second dose.

Tomorrow, Friday, from 8.30am until 2pm, there will be a walk-in clinic for booster doses for people aged 60 to 69.

On Saturday and Sunday, between 8.30am and 2pm, the walk in booster clinics will be for people aged 50 to 59.

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, between 8.30am and 2.30pm, booster doses will be offered to people aged 50 to 69, as well as healthcare workers.

On those days, there’ll also be walk-in clinics for those looking for first or second dose vaccines.

On Friday week, Christmas Eve, the Vaccination Centre at Ballybrit will open from 8.30 until 12.30pm.

Those aged 50 to 69, as well as healthcare workers, can avail of a booster dose – while there’ll also be walk-in clinics for first or second dose vaccines.