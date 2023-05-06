Údarás na Gaeltachta to hold board elections for the first time since 2012

The people of the Gaeltacht are likely to be going to the polls a little over a year from now to elect members to the Údarás na Gaeltachta board.

It emerged in the Dáil this week that the Údarás elections, which were discontinued since 2012, will be held in conjunction with Local and European elections next year.

The election – or selection – of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Board has taken many forms since the Gaeltacht regions authority was set up over 40 years ago.

The Údarás na Gaeltachta board has generally had a number of directly elected members, but the direct election system was ended in 2012.

Since then the present 12 member Údarás has been constituted through nominations from County Councils in Gaeltacht regions, and direct Ministerial appointments.

The present Government included a commitment in their plans to restore the elections, on a partial basis.

Minister Catherine Martin has now announced that an Údarás election will be held next year in conjunction with Local and European elections. That is likely to happen in May of 2024, provided that the necessary legislation is in place by then.

Ten members of the new 16 member Údarás will be directly elected; three of those will be from the Galway Gaeltacht.

Proficiency in the Irish language, to a recognized European linguistic standard will be required for a place on the Údarás na Gaeltachta board.