Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tuam Cycling Club is urging the council to place a greater focus on cyclist safety when considering road infrastructure projects.

A deputation from the club met with the councillors from the Tuam area to express their concerns and share their experiences.

At the meeting they highlighted how road maintenance and improvements can assist cyclists in safer travel.

Speaking to our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer, Chairperson Steve Lane outlines what has prompted their call: