Tuam childcare facility saved as Parish Council decide to renew lease

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A childcare facility in Tuam has been saved following the Parish Council’s decision to renew its building lease.

Happily Ever After on Bishop Street in Tuam caters for 120 children from 81 local families – and employs 24 people.

It had been facing closure in the coming months, with the facility saying Tuam Parish Council was not renewing its lease due to the costs required for fire safety works.

2,500 people signed an online petition urging the council to reverse its original decision NOT to renew its lease.

The owners of Happily Ever After have confirmed the facility will continue to operate following a meeting with Tuam Parish Council.

In a statement the owners say they have now secured a long term lease on the building on Bishop Street.

They have thanked their staff, parents and the wider community for their support, along with the Tuam Parish Finance Committee and TD Sean Canney for the positive outcome.