Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 2,000 have signed a petition to stop the closure of a childcare facility in Tuam.

Happily Ever After on Bishop Street in Tuam caters for 120 children from 81 local families – and employs 24 people.

It says Tuam Parish Council is not renewing its lease due to the costs required for fire safety works.

Speaking to Galway Talks, co-owner Sara Walsh, says families will be left in a difficult position if the facility closes: