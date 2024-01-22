Galway Bay FM

22 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Storm Isha leaves mark on Galway City while thousands without power throughout county

Share story:
Storm Isha leaves mark on Galway City while thousands without power throughout county

Storm Isha has left its mark of destruction across Galway city, while thousands of homes and businesses are still without power

The clock tower at Garvey’s pub off Eyre Square fell down last evening, while the dome at Galway Lawn Tennis club, which is worth millions, was destroyed.

Meanwhile trees have fallen in many areas – we have updates on Galwaybayfm.ie – while the traffic lights in Moycullen village are out of action still this morning.

Around 170,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without electricity this morning, including thousands right across the city and county.

ESB Networks crews will mobilise again at first light to assess the damage ad restore electricity supply.

While the red and orange wind warnings issued for a number of counties yesterday are now over, yellow alerts are still in place for Clare, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

 

Share story:

Galway to be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm hits Ireland

Galway will be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm will hit Ireland Storm Jocelyn will place Galway, Mayo and Donegal under a S...

Éamon Ó Cuiv leads local tributes to late Galway politician Tom Hussey

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuiv is leading the local tributes to former Galway politician Tom Hussey who passed away over the weekend. Tom, fro...

Disruption to water supply in Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore, Athenry and Loughrea areas

There’s disruption to the water supply in the Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore, Athenry and Loughrea areas due to the power outages caused by the storm. ...

Plea for Galway public not to attempt to move fallen trees off roads

In the aftermath of Storm Isha, there’s a plea for the Galway public not to try and clear fallen trees off the roads by themselves. Galway County Co...