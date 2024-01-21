21 January 2024
~2 minutes read
Storm Isha Updates
Galway City and County are in the middle of a RED Weather warning connected with Storm Isha that has hit the county.
LATEST:
Tree down Kiltullagh side of Galway Plaza. Road just passable
Big branch down on the main road after Glynsk house as of 8:47 pm this evening…
Big tree across national school side of Wards cross Ballymacward
Electricity lines down around Eyrecourt – Extremely dangerous. Avoid the area if possible.
Tree down and the road is impassable on the Killimor to Eyercourt road.
A lot of debris from Loughrea to Woodford
Big tree down near Cussaun Cross heading to Athenry R347 – Road not passable
Creggs to Glenamaddy Road is completely blocked on the Creggs side of the lake
Power is out in Glinsk and the surrounding area.
The Athenry road out of Tuam heading to Corofin is blocked due to a fallen tree.
There is a tree down on Dunmore Road out of Glenamaddy just past the Community School.
A tree is down on the Dublin Road in Tuam.
Tree down at twenty-minute hill outside Dunmore. The road is half-blocked.
There are reports of power outages throughout the city and county.
Full updates/details on powercheck.ie
There are power outages reported throughout the county.
The N59 Letterfrack and the R344 Innagh Valley due to a fallen tree. Please take an alternative route
The Traffic Lights are out of order in Maigh cuillin.
Caution is advised
Reports of trees down, powerlines and telephone poles down across the county.
Avoid travelling during the red weather warning and travel with extreme caution thereafter.