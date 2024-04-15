Start-ups in Galway rises by a quarter so far in 2024

The number of start-ups across Galway city and county has gone up by a quarter so far this year.

Galway was one of the top counties for growth in new start-up businesses, alongside Leitrim, Waterford, Longford, Meath, and Carlow.

Nationally, the number of start-ups went up by almost 10 per cent in the first 3 months of the year.

CRIFVision-Net data shows 16 counties recorded new company growth in Quarter 1, while the number of insolvencies increased by over half.